Mnangagwa Leaves For Qatar

President Emmerson Mnangagwa left Zimbabwe for Qatar on Sunday evening on an official visit, at the invitation of the Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and some investment groups.

He is accompanied by Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Agriculture and Mechanisation Minister Perrance Shiri, Mines Minister Winston Chitando and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya among other officials.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Amiri Diwan office this morning. Mnangagwa is due to arrive today in Doha for an official visit.

The Amir and the Zimbabwean president will discuss ways to boost bilateral co-operation and issues of mutual concern.

More Details To Follow…