Mnangagwa lauds Qatar cultural institutions

DOHA, Qatar -President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed Qatar’s cultural institutions and its infrastructure that supports creativity.

This came in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of his visit to Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) yesterday evening.

The president described Katara as a unique institution that cares about the world’s cultures, noting that it also cares about preserving the Qatari heritage, especially for the transfer of the cultural heritage of previous generations to the new.

President Mnangagwa stressed that this building is a unique monument behind which great efforts are being made to be a cultural beacon not only for the people of Qatar but also for the world and for the future generations.

The visiting president wrote remarks in a memorial book of Katara expressing his admiration of the facility, which he described as a treasure that must be preserved.

The president and his accompanying delegation toured Katara, accompanied by Director-General of Katara Dr Khaled al-Sulaiti, who gave a detailed explanation of Katara’s most important features, including the Amphitheatre, the Opera House, and Sout Al Khaleej radio.