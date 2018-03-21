Mnangagwa Appoints Serving Soldier As Senior Principal Director In Chiwenga’s Office

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Major-General Grey Mashava as the Senior Principal Director in the Office of Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

Mnangagwa also promoted Major General Mashava from the rank of Brigadier-General with effect from March 10. The promotion was confirmed by Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) public relations director Colonel Overson Mugwisi in a statement to The Herald. Said Colonel Mugwisi:

His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has in terms of Section 15(1)(b) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) promoted Brigadier-General Grey Mashava to the substantive rank of Major-General with effect from 10 March 2018. The Major-General has also been appointed the Senior Principal Director in the Office of the Honourable Vice President and Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs with effect from the same date.

