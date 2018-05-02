Mliswa hits back at Mutsvangwa

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has responded to Special Advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Christopher Mutsvangwa who blamed him for his election loss in the Zanu-PF primary elections.

Mutsvangwa who was defeated in the Norton primaries by Langton Mutendereki accused Mliswa of having infiltrated the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Responding during an interview hosted by Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa on Capitalk FM on Wednesday evening, Mliswa said he was surprised Mutsvangwa attributed his loss to him. Said Mliswa:

I’ve always respected Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa for his ambassadorial work that he has done for the country and being a war veteran but again there is politics at the end of the day. I’m surprised that he really attributes that loss to me. I’m not in Zanu-PF, it was a Zanu-PF primary election and I am a Member of Parliament for Norton. He must remember that I was the provincial chairman for Mashonaland West. I was his chairman, he was also the secretary of information and publicity which I appointed him to because I respected him. I also pushed him to go to the Central Committee because I believed in him. So why today would I want to be part of the goings on in Zanu-PF. W e now have a winner in Zanu-PF. I’m waiting the winner in MDC