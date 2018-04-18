Minister Collapses During Independence Day Celebrations

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Bulawayo Angeline Masuku collapsed today at White City Stadium where she was attending the Independence Day celebrations. It is not yet clear why she collapsed but we will update as soon as we get information.

Masuku was suspended, along with 18 other members for attending a war veterans meeting addressed by Christopher Mutsvangwa and Jabulani Sibanda in March 2016. However, in July 2017 the suspension was lifted. She was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Bulawayo by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on December 1, 2017 following Operation Restore Legacy.

More Details To Follow…