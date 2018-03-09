MDC-T To Expel Khupe From The Party After She Disregarded 7-Day Ultimatum

The opposition MDC-T party is reported to be organising a meeting of its National Committee to start proceedings top expel Vice President Thokozani Khupe from the party. This comes after Khupe has seemingly disregarded a 7-day ultimatum from the party to engage the party leadership. Speaking on the issue, MDC head of information, Luke Tamborinyoka said

The seven-day ultimatum has expired (without Khupe making efforts to sort her mess). The party’s very apex is currently seized with the issue. Ordinarily, the constitutional processes must kick in. The president of the party (Chamisa) will make an announcement in due course but I can safely tell you that the apex of the party is seized with the matter.

Khupe has insisted that she is the rightful leader of the party and dismissed the National Council meeting which elected Nelson Chamisa as the party’s new leader saying it does not have the power to do so. She has previously said

It is a sad reality that some of our party members have resorted to violence for the love of power…We have argued that those who want to lead must subject themselves to a congress. They have refused because they know they will lose and that is why they are resorting to violence.

Khupe has been assaulted twice by youths who do not want her to be the party’s leader. Khupe has blamed Nelson Chamisa for the attacks, one of which took place at Morgan Tsvangirai’s burial in Buhera, with the other taking place last Sunday when she was holding a meeting in Bulawayo. The meeting has since been described as “unsanctioned.”

Disputed national spokesperson Obert Gutu, has also disregarded his suspension from the party saying the National Council meeting which supported him was bogus. Said Gutu,

I have not been suspended; as you can see, I am here in my official capacity as MDC-T spokesperson. That was a bogus national council meeting with no power to suspend me.

