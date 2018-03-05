MDC-T sends team to Bulawayo to diffuse situation

THE Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai today said it is sending a two-member team to Bulawayo comprising arbiter-general Wilbert Musamirapamwe and head of security and intelligence Giles Mutsekwa to normalise the situation in the city.

There was bitter infighting yesterday between supporters out vice-president Thokozani Khupe and those loyal to new leader Nelson Chamisa.

Khupe and her colleagues had organised a meeting when party leader Chamisa and other partners in the MDC Alliance were holding a rally in Chinhoyi.

Acting spokesman Thabitha Khumalo said the party had also asked the chairperson for Bulawayo Gift Banda to submit a detailed report on the violence to Chamisa by end of day today.

“The party is concerned with the trend that started with the incident in Buhera and now the similar incident in Bulawayo. Of particular concern to the party is the convening of unsanctioned meetings by senior leaders in Bulawayo, the dereliction of duty by some senior officials as well as the possibility of an external hand in the disturbances,” she said.

Khupe, organising secretary Abednigo Bhebhe and secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora were harassed in Buhera at the burial of Tsvangirai and there were attempts to burn the hut in which Khupe had sought refuge.

Khupe has been disputing Chamisa’s leadership, even before Tsvangirai’s death saying she was the rightful leader as she was the only one of the three vice-presidents elected by congress.

Chamisa and co-vice-president Elias Mudzuri were appointed by Tsvangirai.

An audio in which Tsvangirai says Khupe is the rightful person to act as president in his absence has been circulating on social media.

Party presidential spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said he would be releasing an audio in which Tsvangirai sets the record straight on who should succeed him.

Critics say the party should follow the constitution and not what Tsvangirai wished or said.

Full statement

Monday, 05 March 2018

MDC dispatches team to Bulawayo

The MDC has condemned the violence that took place at the party offices in Bulawayo and has immediately dispatched a two-member team to normalize the situation.

In addition, the party has ordered the party’s chairperson for Bulawayo province, Mr. Gift Banda, to submit a detailed report to President Nelson Chamisa by end of day today.

The party has today dispatched the party’s Arbiter-General and the head of Security and Intelligence, Mr. Giles Mutsekwa to normalize the situation in Bulawayo.

The party’s national council, the supreme decision-making body between Congresses, last week decisively pronounced itself on the matter and said violence was not part of the culture and the DNA of the MDC.

The national council resolved that stern action be taken against the instigators of the disturbing incidences of violence if they are found to be party members.

The party is concerned with the trend that started with the incident in Buhera and now the similar incident in Bulawayo. Of particular concern to the party is the convening of unsanctioned meetings by senior leaders in Bulawayo, the dereliction of duty by some senior officials as well as the possibility of an external hand in the disturbances.

Hon. Thabitha Khumalo

Acting secretary for Information and Publicity

For more information please contact Luke Tamborinyoka on +263773011263