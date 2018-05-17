Let’s Give Mnangagwa A Chance, He Is Not Mugabe: Vendors Boss Zvorwadza

National Vendors Union chairman Stendrick Zvorwadza has broken ranks with opposition political parties accusing them of political hypocrisy and commended the new administration for reforms which are aimed at improving people’s lives.

He was speaking at a 2-day symposium on Peace and the 2018 Harmonised Elections at the University of Zimbabwe today.

Zvorwadza urged Zimbabweans to give the new administration a chance.

“President Mnangagwa is different from former President Mugabe as he is saying “the pen is mightier than the gun”. Let’s give the current administration a chance,” he said.

Zvorwadza accused opposition political parties of aligning themselves with Zimbabweans during “Operation Restore Legacy” only because they wanted to be co-opted into government.

He says they are hypocrites who talk of reforms on the dawn of elections but they don’t have the heart to improve the poverty and injustice that confronts Zimbabweans.

Zvorwadza added that the new administration had made visible reforms conducive for credible, free and fair elections. – ZBC