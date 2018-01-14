“Khupe Will Quit MDC-T If Tsvangirai Appoints Chamisa Or Mudzuri As His Successor”

A close ally of MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe, Abednico Bhebhe, told the Daily News yesterday that the Member of Parliament for Makokoba will have little choice but to quit should party leader Morgan Tsvangirai insist on handing over power to either Nelson Chamisa or the party’s acting president Elias Mudzuri while sidelining her.

Said Bhebhe:

She (Khupe) is a democrat who believes in constitutionalism and the only way out is for the party to follow the constitution or Khupe will have little option but to step down. She either will insist on following the constitution or she quits rather than being forced to be an accomplice in mutilating the party constitution.The MDC constitution is very clear that if the president is incapacitated the vice president who, in this case, is Khupe takes over for not more than a year while she prepares for an extraordinary congress.

Bhebhe said Chamisa and Mudzuri are wrong for declaring their interest to takeover from Tsvangirai. Said Bhebhe:

In my Ndebele culture, it is wrong for a king’s two sons to discuss succession when the Lordship is still there. When the king feels he cannot continue leading the kingdom, he calls all his sons to discuss the issue with them and suggest who he thinks should take over and a debate ensues from there until a consensus candidate is found.

The Daily News could not get a contact from Khupe.

