Khupe Responds To Recall From Parliament, Advises Lawyers To Take Legal Route

Thokozani Khupe has responded to her recall from Parliament saying it is a malicious act of interfering into the internal affairs of the party.

Speaking through her aide Witness Dube, Khupe said she has advised her lawyers to seek legal recourse on the issue. She also revealed that the MDC-T leadership crisis is before the High Court and as such she did not deserve to be recalled from Parliament. Said Dube:

MDC-T Acting President, Hon Dr Thokozani Khupe, finds her recall from parliament as a malicious act of interfering into the internal matters of a political party, considering that she had long written to parliament notifying them of a leadership crisis in the party. This leadership crisis is currently awaiting settlement before the High Court of Zimbabwe, and it is therefore difficult to understand what legal criteria the Parliament of Zimbabwe used in taking sides with the other faction of the party. The Acting President has instructed her legal counsel to seek legal relief on this matter.

Khupe has been embroiled in a succession battle with Nelson Chamisa following the death of MDC-T founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.

She was expelled from MDC-T together with Abednico Bhebhe and Obert Gutu for refusing to endorse the party’s National Council decision to appoint Chamisa as the acting president.