Khupe is The Phelekezela Mphoko of MDC-T, Ndebele and Zezuru are useless, Makaranga are more educated than you lot – Acie Lumumba

Acie Lumumba has labelled Thokozani Khupe the Phelekezela Mphoko of MDC-T saying that she is irrelevant.

Lumumba also said Khupe should understand that politics does not have anything to do with the constitution of the party. Said Lumumba:

There is something very significant that Khupe doesn’t understand. Khupe doesn’t understand that political warfare has nothing to do with the constitution of the party. Political warfare is a game of people and the people of MDC chose that they want Nelson Chamisa. To be honest, when Morgan Tsvangirai pushed Thokozani Khupe to get into the position that she is in today he was just trying to manage his female caucus and Matabeleland caucus. To be honest Thokozani Khupe you are irrelevant. Thokozani Khupe is the Mphoko of MDC-T. In fact you should be called Thokozani Mphoko. You are irrelevant. It’s not because you’re Ndebele, it’s not because you are a woman, it’s because you’re irrelevant. So I’m so sorry Thokozani Khupe you have nothing to offer.