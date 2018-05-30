Khupe And Gutu Can Go Hang, I Will Never Sell Out: MDC-T Vanguard “Militia” Leader

Shakespeare Mukoyi, the leader of MDC-T’s Vanguard movement has told Thokozani Khupe and Obert Gutu to go hang saying that he will not testify for them. Mukoyi was responding to Gutu’s claims that the breakaway MDC-T party will summon him to court so that he testifies how the group facilitated Chamisa’s rise to power. Speaking to the Daily News Mukoyi said,

Khupe and (Obert) Gutu must go hang because I am a loyal party cadre who has never sold out and is not about to sell out now.

They are betting for the wrong horse and they will be shocked if they try it: if they think simply because I have had problems with my fellow comrades in Kuwadzana East then I am now a mercenary who will be bought by pieces of silver. That will not happen.