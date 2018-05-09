Kasukuwere rubbishes old friend Prof Jonathan Moyo

In a tweet, former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo also accused Kasukuwere of negotiating with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss Isaac Moyo to return to Zimbabwe. Kasukuwere responded saying that he does not need anyone’s permission to return to Zimbabwe stating that it is not a criminal offence to do so. Said Kasukuwere:

Zimbabwe is my country. When I decide on my own to go back to my country I will. I don’t need to seek permission from anyone. No criminal charge to worry about.

More: Herald