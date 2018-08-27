Josiah Hungwe Backtracks On Pledge To Retire, Says I Was Joking

Minister of State for Masvingo Province Josiah Hungwe has clarified that his earlier vow to retire from active politics had been made in jest.

Hungwe had promised to retire from active politics once President Emmerson Mnangagwa was reelected. In May Hungwe was quoted by TellZim saying,

The main issue is that we have to campaign for ED in order for him to win this coming election. Soon after his victory, I will retire from service because there is nothing more I still need on this earth so if he wins, I will retire and leave for heaven.

However, when Tellzim made a follow up on the promise last week, Hungwe backtracked saying,

Mnangagwa haasati avepo, handiti muri kupikisa. Ndaitaura zvekuda kufadza vanhu. Handiti makabva makafara. Unenge uri muG40 iwe. [President Mnangagwa is not yet there, he is being challenged (referring to last week’s Constitutional Court hearing). I only made those statements to please people and it seems you were happy. You seem to be a member of the G40 Faction]

More: Tellzim