Joshua Nkomo family responds to Chamisa ‘Museum visit’

THE Advocate Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance attempted to ride on the legacy of the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, a strategy that has been used by most opposition parties in an attempt to lure the Matabeleland vote.

He told party supporters that before coming to the rally he had earlier visited Dr Nkomo’s house in Matsheumhlophe, which has since been turned into a museum in honour of the revolutionary icon. He claimed the Nkomo family had told him that he was the first “national leader” to visit the museum ever since Dr Nkomo’s death in 1999.

“I was so touched when I went to Dr Nkomo’s Matsheumhlophe house. I was going there to see the history of this nation. However, the family told me one thing, they said ever since the death of Dr Nkomo, I am the first national leader to visit the house, they even offered to give me Dr Nkomo’s traditional knobkerrie.

Our late leader, Morgan Tsvangirai represented what Dr Nkomo represented, this being unity, peace, tolerance and giving oneself to the people without being selfish. That is what President Tsvangirai represented, so I am walking in the footsteps of president Tsvangirai and VP Nkomo,” said Chamisa.

Michael Sibangilizwe Nkomo responded to Patson Dzamara on facebook saying, “uNelson did not come to our Phelandaba home, instead he visited the Joshua Nkomo Museum at Matshamhlophe, a public monument open to tourists and all and anybody.”

