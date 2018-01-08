Jonathan Moyo Responds To Claims He Sent Activists To Embarrass Mnangagwa

Former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has responded to claims that he sent 8 Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s involvement in the Gukurahundi genocide.

The claims were made by Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) personnel according to Sehliselo Ndebele who is the only female MRP activist arrested together with 7 of her colleagues. Writing on micro-blogging website Twitter, Jonathan Moyo said:

In an interview with New Zimbabwe, Ndebele said she was tortured by the late Magura Charumbira as well as members of the ZDF. She said that they accused her of being sent by Moyo. Said Ndebele:

While assaulting us, they kept accusing us of being sent by Jonathan Moyo to embarrass Mnangagwa. They said we were G40 members bent on tarnishing the image of Mnangagwa.