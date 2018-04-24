Jonathan Moyo congratulates Khupe for winning case against Chamisa

Exiled G40 member Jonathan Moyo has congratulated Thokozani Khupe for winning the initial battle to bar her from using the MDC-T brand and symbol.

The Chamisa faction filed an urgent application seeking to bar Khupe and her colleagues Obert Gutu and Abednigo Bhebhe from using the MDC-T name and symbol but Justice Francis Bere today ruled that the case was not urgent.

According to Gutu, the judge dismissed the case with costs.

Moyo wanted to know the reasons for the dismissal with costs.

According to the Chronicle, Justice Bere, said the MDC-T was facing a constitutional crisis.

“There is a constitutional crisis in the MDC-T, which must be urgently resolved first to determine the legitimacy to one of the competing parties to the leadership of the party. That resolution is the only one that must confer legitimacy to one of the competing parties to the leadership of the MDC-T,” the paper quoted the judge as saying.

The Chronicle said Justice Bere said until legitimacy to the leadership is confirmed through a court process or some other competent means like arbitration, none of the MDC-T factions can claim to be the lawful authority of the party.

