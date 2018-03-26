Jonathan Moyo appeals to Kagame, Ramaphosa, Museveni and Annan to save Mugabe from persecution

BELEAGUERED Exiled former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo insists that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is persecuting former President Robert Mugabe and has called on several leaders including Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda to check on him.

He also sent the same appeal to former Presidents Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, Benjamin Mkapa of Tanzania, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria and former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan.

“HE P. Kagame; HE C. Ramaphosa; HE T. Mbeki; HE B. Mkapa; HE O. Obasanjo; HE Y. Museveni & HE K. Annan. Coup rulers in Zimbabwe are persecuting your brother, Cde Mugabe. Plz check on him!” Moyo tweeted.

The Southern African Development Community, which Ramaphosa chairs, and the African Union have both endorsed Mnangagwa’s presidency.

Mugabe held a press conference with international journalists just over a week ago during which he said he was removed in a coup and was forced to resign to save the country.

He said what Mnangagwa did was a disgrace to Zimbabwe, the region and Africa and should be undone.

But looking at the various interviews he gave, Mugabe demonstrated that age has caught up with him as he contradicted himself several times.

In one interview he said he was not grooming his wife to take over as she could not do that because she was not a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

In another he said he was backing the recently formed National Patriotic Front but in an interview with ITV he said he was going to endorse Mnangagwa yet he fired him from the government 10 days before the military intervention.

In the interview with ITV, Mugabe also said he was quite safe but was concerned about how his wife was being treated and specifically mentioned how her doctorate degree was being questioned when he had actually seen the paper and was quite impressed.

Source: Insider