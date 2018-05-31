Jessie Majome Insists She Is Still An Independent, Not Impressed With MDC-T

Harare West MP Jessie Majome who withdrew from MDC-T’s primary elections citing irregularities has insisted that she is still an independent candidate.

Majome denied claims made by MDC-T National chairperson Morgen Komichi that the party had reached out to her and placed her on the senatorial list to prevent her from leaving the party.

Responding to a question on Twitter, Majome said,

What Sen. Komichi said yesterday is as much news to me as it is to you. I decided to run as an independent candidate for the Harare West National Assembly seat because of on 1 hand the gross irregularities of the party’s primary elections & my desire to represent my community.

The MDC-T primary elections have been chaotic, similar to what happened in the Zanu-PF primary elections.