I Saw Tsvangirai In My Dream, He Said Continue With Grand Coalition: Mudzuri

MDC-T deputy president Elias Mudzuri has claimed he dreamt of the late MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai smiling, urging them to continue with the grand coalition and telling him victory was certain in this election.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Addressing thousands of party supporters at Mhandamabwe business centre, who braved the whole day waiting for MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa, who did not turn up after launching the policy document in Harare yesterday, Mudzuri, who was standing in for the former, said the dream was a good sign and premonition of victory from Tsvangirai.

“I saw Tsvangirai in my dream. He urged us to unite and go along with the alliance. He then smiled and told me that victory is ours,” Mudzuri said, amid cheers from the crowd that formed a sea of red and brought business to a standstill at the transit business centre that links Masvingo, Chivi, Zvishavane and Gweru.

Mudzuri said the party and country’s lucky number.

“2018 is our year. It is time to liberate Zimbabweans from the Zanu PF bondage. The number eight is our lucky year as well as that of the country. In 1980, Zimbabwe got independence, 1998 war vets got their $50 000 payouts, 2008 we won as MDC and defeated then President [Robert] Mugabe, so 2018 is our year of winning again,” he said.

The former Harare mayor said Chamisa could not come as he had to meet diplomats who were impressed by the alliance’s manifesto launched earlier in Harare.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has postponed his visit to Masvingo to June 15, evading a potential clash with Chamisa.

Mnangagwa was supposed to hold rallies in Masvingo urban and Mashava today.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira could not give reasons for the cancellation as he terminated calls when called for a comment. – NewsDay