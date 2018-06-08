‘I fled Zimbabwe because Mugabe suspected I was sleeping with Grace’ – Makamba

BUSINESSMAN James Makamba says he fled Zimbabwe in 2005 because he feared then President Robert Mugabe who suspected that he was conducting an adulterous affair with former first lady Grace.

Makamba said this as he appeared in court Friday seeking the cancellation of a warrant of arrest issued soon after he skipped the country. Ahead of that he was facing charges of externalisation of funds and trading in forex without a licence.

The controversial businessman returned to Zimbabwe in December following a coup which deposed Mugabe.

Makamba left the country after he was locked up for allegedly illegally dealing in foreign currency without a licence and externalisation. He was to spend more than 10 years in self-imposed exile.

On Friday, he told court that he came back because Mugabe was no longer the president.

More to come ….