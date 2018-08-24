Gutu threatens to take Chamisa to court over $1,8 million

HARARE – Vice President of the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T Obert Gutu has threatened to take Nelson Chamisa to court over $1,8 million allocated to his MDC-T faction under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

Speaking on Twitter, without mentioning names, Gutu accused Chamisa of fraudulently getting $1,8 million from Treasury. Said Gutu:

You fraudulently got $1,8 million from the National Treasury.We’re coming for you. Trustme. We want our money. Hatidzori tsvimbo….

In July this year, Chamisa withdrew a court case in which his faction was seeking an order to stop the Khupe faction from using the MDC-T party name and logo.

Chamisa wanted the case to be on the common court roll instead of being handled by the courts as an urgent matter.

At the time Gutu told VOA Studio 7 that the move by Chamisa’s faction was evidence that the Khupe faction is the legitimate MDC-T.