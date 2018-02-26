Gutu Clears The Air On Quitting MDC-T

MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu has said that he is not quitting the party although he reiterated that he does not want to be associated with violence and thuggery.

Speaking during an interview with Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa on Monday evening, Gutu confirmed that he is still MDC-T national spokesperson and a member of the party. Said Gutu:

I’m a member of the MDC, not only that, I’m also the MDC national spokesperson. Just to clear the confusion.

Gutu explained that he just said that he does not want to be associated with violence and thuggery. In a tweet last week, Gutu hinted at running as an independent, after insisting that he was going to run for the contentious Harare East parliamentary seat. The seat had been allocated to Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the pact for the coalition MDC Alliance.