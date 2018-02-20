Gogo Tsvangirai refused to join family after torrent of abuse, preferred to stay with Tsvangirai’s body in Hearse

Gogo Lydia Tsvangirai, the mother of the late former Prime Minister and opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday raised eyebrows when she refused to join the Tsvangirai family at the high table at a rally in Freedom Square to celebrate her son’s life.

Instead, Gogo Tsvangirai chose to stay in the hearse with her son’s body. She remained unmoved and did not go on stage when her grandson Edwin introduced the whole Tsvangirai family, except for his stepmother Elizabeth Macheka Tsvangirai.

The former prime minister’s mother was perhaps protesting against the presence of Tsvangirai’s widow Elizabeth and MDC-T Acting President Nelson at the function. She made waves on Saturday when she was eavesdropped by ZBC News, threatening to commit suicide if Elizabeth and Nelson Chamisa showed their faces. She is also reported to have boycotted her son’s memorial service on Sunday. According to state media, Gogo Tsvangirai said that she did not want to hear Nelson Chamisa speaking.

This comes as there are reports that the Tsvangirai family has disowned Elizabeth and is allegedly plotting to grab Tsvangirai’s entire estate. The veteran opposition leader will be buried today at his rural home in Buhera.

More: Herald