Germany congratulates Mnangagwa

HARARE – Germany has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his resounding election victory in the July 30, 2018 election and praised the people of Zimbabwe for waiting patiently for the Constitutional Court outcome.

This was the message from the visiting Germany Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Dr Gerd Muller after meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Retired Lietenant General Dr. Sibusiso Moyo this Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Muller spoke through an interpreter

“Zimbabwe just held elections, and it elected a new President and a new parliament and this was extremely important that the elections take place and that the country waited for the result of the court ruling and that this court ruling was recognised. Now I will congratulate the new President on his election and we are very hopeful that the reforms that have been announced will be launched and brought on the way that we want to build-on,” he said.

Minister Muller was accompanied by several high-ranking Germany government and embassy officials.

The Federal Republic of Germany is a member of the European Union (EU) targeted by Zimbabwe’s re-engagement exercise as the country re-joins the international family of nations.