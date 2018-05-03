Furious Mutsvangwa Refuses To Accept Defeat, Says Police Were Principal Players In Rigging

Special Adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa Christopher Mutsvangwa has written a strongly worded letter to party commissar Lieutenant-General (retired) Engelbert Rugeje. Mutsvangwa who was defeated in the Zanu-PF Primaries has challenged his defeat.

The letter which was printed om Stationery from the Office of The President reads,

02 May 2018

Cde Engelbert Rugeje – ZANU PF NPC

This letter Is further to my cell phone call of 2nd May 2018 to you Engelbert Rugeje – NPC advising you that I was withdrawing from the polls. I unreservedly reject the results of the just held ZANU PF party polling in Norton. I refuse to accept your announcement of Langton Mutendereki as the winner.

The main reason being the unconstitutional use of the Zimbabwe state agency as election returning agents. These policemen were principal players uninhibited rigging as well as wholesale denial of the act of voting to legions of bona fide members.

Of particular note is that the cell register used for polling was illicitly compiled by Constance Shamu to solely further the illegal win of Langton Mutendereke.

It is inconceivable that a politically active constituency such as Notion can only tender less than 4 000 votes This patently false picture would spell electoral danger in the upcoming National Elections

I am busy collating evidence to back up the charges I have submitted.