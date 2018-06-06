Former Zanu-PF Youth League Leader Chipanga Writes To Mnangagwa Begging To Be Readmitted

Zanu PF Youth League leader Kudzanai Chipanga has written to President begging to be readmitted into Zanu-PF as an ordinary card carrying member.

Chipanga made a name for himself when he took bootlicking to a new level when lavishing the former first family with praise at party gatherings. He was expelled from Zanu-PF following the fall of former President Robert Mugabe.

Part of Chipanga’s letter to Mugabe reads,

I am very humbled to write to apologise and do hereby beg for re-admission into the party. I know very well that I cannot alter what I did, it pains me that I have caused a mar in my record. I have learnt from my previous mistakes. I am still a young person prone to mistakes and I am still learning the ropes of life. As such, I deeply regret my actions and conduct. I am very sorry to the rank and file of the party for the troubles I caused during my tenure as Secretary for Youth Affairs. Words alone cannot express my deep regrets for my actions. I humbly request for the party leadership to kindly overlook my mistakes and forgive me. Your Excellency, I beseech you to pardon me and re-admit me as an ordinary card-carrying member. I know no other party other than Zanu-PF. It pains me to be cast outside the party. After going through this letter, I believe you will find room to forgive me.

More: Herald