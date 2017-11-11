Five reasons why Grace Mugabe cannot lead Zimbabwe

The People’s Democratic Party has described First Lady Grace Mugabe as a person with questionable emotional and mental disposition and cannot therefore lead the country.

The opposition party, which is led by former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, said Grace Mugabe has never done anything which benefits anyone other than herself.

It listed five reasons why the First Lady cannot lead the country as:

The PDP’ statement was issued after the sacking of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Vice-President and reports that he might be replaced by Grace Mugabe who has openly said that she would like to take up the top post just like Mnangagwa gave his Chirumanzu-Zibagwe seat to his wife.

The PDP said it was not sympathetic to Mnangagwa at all but felt that “Grace’s unbridled avidity for power is a danger to the existence of our nation state. This is why we make the point that Grace Mugabe cannot be a leader of the beautiful country we all call home, the Great Zimbabwe”.

Full statement

People’s Democratic Party -Zimbabwe PDP

November 7 at 7:20pm ·

Five reasons why Grace Mugabe cannot lead

Recent developments in Zimbabwe including the firing of Vice President Mnangagwa have proved beyond reasonable doubt that Grace is the biggest threat to the stability of this country; she is the biggest threat in the past 37 years.

For the avoidance of doubt, we are not rooting for the protection of the Lacoste faction but we are against anything which threatens the stability of this country.

On record, we have always been the biggest critics of Mnangagwa for both his conduct and deceit. He pretended to be a reformist and we in the PDP knew that he was a wolf in sheep skin.

As we mention in the Agenda for Restoration and Rehabilitation of Electoral Sustainability (ARREST), Zimbabwe is a country which has been dominated by violence, coercion and fear.

Since 1980, Zimbabwe has been dominated by vicious cycles of violence.

The most vicious of this violence was reserved for the period in the run up to the 2008 Presidential Run – off election. In a short period of time hundreds of activists were killed, houses torched and livestock killed and destroyed.

The regime unleashed a whole army on unarmed and peaceful civilians whose only crime was to demand change.

With the wounds of violence still fresh in the minds of many, the People’s Democratic Party is against anyone who spreads hate speech which may incite violence or worse a civil war.

We have always mentioned that Grace’s unbridled avidity for power is a danger to the existence of our nation state. This is why we make the point that Grace Mugabe cannot be a leader of the beautiful country we all call home, the Great Zimbabwe.

Grace is unfit to lead; the following reasons support our argument

The age of dynastic politics passed a long time ago, Zimbabwe cannot be subjected to a Mugabe dynasty which for all intents and purposes proved beyond reasonable doubt that it is a family whose DNA is mediocre, failure and destruction.

She has no social base and moral high ground. Unlike the other failures in ZANUPF including Mnangagwa and Sekeremayi who at least fought in the liberation struggle, Grace has no track record of patriotism. We in the opposition at least have a track record of fighting for democratisation of the country and an endeavour to restore the hijacked agenda of the liberation struggle.

She is a person of questionable emotional and mental disposition. Her public rants are reflective of an individual who is way below average in terms of emotional intelligence. Tied to this point is her capacity to divide the people of Zimbabwe. She even has guts to invite religious groups just to turn them against each other along factional lines.

She is a looter who does everything for personal gain including in her social transactions. She invaded Mazowe, took the land by force and even went on to grab a dam declaring that the waters of Mazowe Dam have since been privatised. Such a shocking display of greedy and selfishness.

She lacks vision and crafty competence. This country requires transformational leadership with the ability to lift the masses from poverty, create an enabling for development and with desire to create equal opportunities for all. Grace Mugabe is certainly not a person of this ilk; she has never done anything which benefits anyone other than herself. The Gushungo Empire she created is meant to create wealth for her and the orphanage she hides behind is actually anthropological capitalism of the highest order. She even charges exorbitant amounts of money to admit kids at the place.

This country faces a dark cloud of uncertainty. Zimbabweans need to stand together in unison and make a declaration against charlatans who might want this country to degenerate into chaos.

In these times of madness where the angels of darkness and demons of derangement are on the loose, the citizen must exercise reason and stand firm against regression.

Together Another Zimbabwe is Possible

Jacob Mafume

PDP Spokesperson

Insider