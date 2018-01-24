Exiled White Businessman Says Mphoko Is A Liar

Former vice president Phelekezela photo has been accused of being a liar by businessman Paul Evans. Evans who fled the country two years ago alleges that Mphoko together with war veteran George Mlala had a part to play in destroying his business Golden Grill Fast Foods. Evans was particularly unhappy that Mphoko had denied any involvement in the matter. Mphoko’s lawyer, Welshman Ncube had said:

He has never been involved in issues to do with Golden Grill and he never supported Mlala . . . And he denies having any conversation with Paul Evans. He says all these are political fabrications directed at him for political motives. He has always acted lawfully and ethically during his time in office.

Responding to Mphoko’s claim, Evans said

That’s a joke, I met Mphoko and some security detail called Sims was also present. Mphoko summoned Mlala to the meeting. He came and I even met Mphoko’s son on that day. I told him (Mphoko) that Mlala helped those guys steal my business, you got to remember that Mlala was the front man. He basically spoke as the new director of my company. Mlala was the one talking to Mphoko because I am sure he didn’t want to expose his friend. He quickly told me to go to Mlala for recourse and told him they should pay me and abruptly closed the meeting.

Evans has since written a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he tries to reclaim his business.

More: Daily News