Elections Won’t Be Held Until There Are Reforms Insists Chamisa

Responding to journalists after delivering an address at Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare, MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa said there will be no elections if there are no electoral reforms.

Said Chamisa:

It takes two to tango. Zanu-PF cannot tango alone. If they choose not to respect the need for these reforms, there will not be an election in Zimbabwe. We will not accept a drama of an election, a movie of an election, we want a real election. Election that takes all Zimbabweans confidence. It is not for Zanu-PF to define what an election is. It is for all of us as Zimbabweans. Like I told you we fought together for this country and we will defend this country together. We will not allow one party to abuse people over and over again under our watch.

Chamisa added that MDC-T will not boycott the elections but there will simply tell the Zanu-PF administration that there will not be elections. He refused to disclose how MDC-T will ensure that there are no elections without electoral reforms but he will notify the party’s supporters.

Source: Pindula