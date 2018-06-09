Council Repossesses Minister’s Stand To Construct Secondary School

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) will repossess 6,5 hectares of land that was sold to the Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs, Cain Mathema after he failed to comply with the conditions of sale. The stand will be used to construct a secondary school in Cowdray Park suburb.

Mathema was allocated the stand in 2012 when he was still the Governor for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. Council said it will be repossessing the land with effect from August 2 this year, without revealing the breached conditions. Part of BCC’s report reads:

The Director of Housing and Community Services reported (16th May, 2018) that Council (2nd May, 2012) resolved to lease out Stand 22569 Cowdray Park to Cain Mathema for the purposes of establishing a school. Council (2nd August, 2018) repossessed the stand from Cain Mathema for non-compliance with conditions of offer.

BCC said the stand will be sold to PSM Wholesalers for $55 200.

More: Chronicle