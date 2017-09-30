Corpse rumour almost ruins MP

LOOK, it’s a corpse, it’s a dead chicken and there goes the police on a wild goose chase!

Silobela Member of the House of Assembly Mthokozisi Mpofu says his reputation is in tatters after a rumour that a human corpse was found at a water reservoir at his homestead spread.

The reservoir is used to supply water to nearby villagers and the idea of drinking or using water from a well that had a dead body sent chills down people’s spines.

The police heard about the rumour and in no time, the MPs homestead resembled a crime scene from a Hollywood movie.

“The police who came to investigate the matter found a dead chicken,” he said.

The rumour gained traction because the water had become smelly and some could even see bits of meaty particles after drawing it.

“Villagers were speculating that it could have been perhaps the body of a child who could have fallen inside while playing,” said Mpofu.

Mpofu who will seek re-election next year said the issue would not affect him but it was in bad taste.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Ethel Mukwende was not available for comment. – B-Metro