Commonwealth team meets SB Moyo

HARARE – A Commonwealth Membership Assessment Mission is in the country as a first step out of four stages towards the country’s readmission into the group of former British colonies.

The mission met Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo at Munhumutapa offices today and discussed about their current mission.

The mission is in response to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s application to the Secretary General Ms Patricia Scotland for readmission on the 9th last month.

The mission comprises Ms Yvonne Apea Mensah – Head of Africa, Governance and Peace Directorate, Mr Linford Andrews – Political adviser Africa, Governance and Peace Directorate, Ms Clara Cole – Political Advisor Electoral Support, Governance and Peace Directorate and Mrs Hilary McEwan – an archivist records officer.

The objective of the mission is to appreciate the functioning of democracy in Zimbabwe and the extent of alignment with the Commonwealth fundamental political values.

The mission will further make recommendations to the Secretary General on the deployment of a Commonwealth Observation Group to Zimbabwe’s forthcoming elections.

Minister Moyo attended this year’s Commonwealth heads of state and government meeting in London last month where most of the member countries welcomed prospects of Zimbabwe’s return to the grouping.

The mission will meet different stakeholders, including the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, during their 5-day stay in Zimbabwe. – ZBC