Chamisa Wrote To Mnangagwa Asking For Government Of National Unity

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Secretary George Charamba said MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa but it was not to offer him advice but to ask for inclusion in a Government of national unity.

Said Charamba:

Indeed, he wrote asking for inclusion in a Government of national unity, which is why he has given an example of Kenya – President Uhuru and Mr Odinga. In any event, at the material time and as indeed is the case now, Mr Chamisa was a contender for the leadership of their party who sought to improve his chances and upgrade his standing by looking like an equivalent of the President of Zanu-PF.

He wasn’t then, he is not now. The example of Kenya he gives does not help his argument in that the Uhuru-Odinga understanding came after a democratic election and not before it. Indeed, I am sure the President will be amenable to inviting Mr Chamisa after he has lost election – the same way Uhuru invited Odinga.