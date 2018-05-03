Chamisa To Speak At Chatham House

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa will be speaking at Chatham House in the United Kingdom on the 8th of May.

Chamisa becomes the second high profile Zimbabwean to speak at Chatham House this year after Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Lieutenant-General (retired) Sibusiso Busi Moyo gave a presentation in April.

An overview on Chatham House’s website reads:

The upcoming elections in Zimbabwe will be the first since 2000 in which former president Robert Mugabe and long-time opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai are not on the ballot paper. A key electoral issue for many voters will be the economy: recent years have been marked by high unemployment rates, chronic cash shortages and mounting public debt. Although this has traditionally been a strong campaigning issue for the opposition, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fast-tracked comprehensive economic reforms. At this event, Nelson Chamisa, MDC Alliance presidential candidate, will discuss his efforts to build a united opposition coalition with a strong message, the steps needed to ensure a free and fair election can take place, and the role that international partners can play in Zimbabwe’s democratic process.

Source: Pindula