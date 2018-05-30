Chamisa Insists He Met Kagame, Rwandan Minister Scoffs At Claim

MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa has responded to Rwandan president Paul Kagame. This comes after Kagame had denied Chamisa’s earlier claim that the two had met and that Chamisa had helped Kagame to craft his country’s ICT policy.
Said Chamisa on Twitter,
Paul Kagame
✔@PaulKagame
1st my name is Kagame not kagama 2- I don’t know this man & no discussion ever happened with him anywhere …3rd Rw’s ICT policy,projects & progrm started before mdc formation and politics! I wish the people of Zim.well ! https://twitter.com/matigary/status/1001541376784392193 …
Your Excellency, you’re not expected to remember everything. We met at a conference a few years back & you requested your ICT DG to get a copy of a presentation I had given.
There’s a generational consensus across Africa that your leadership of Rwanda is progressive & inspiring. pic.twitter.com/AamOUAX2Ju
However, the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs & Cooperation, Louise Mushikiwabo also joined in the fray scoffing at Chamisa’s claims.
Woooow! It is that bad? So, lemme get this straight: this man actually went to Geneva ( if it ever happened), without any plans to meet the Prez of #Rwanda, somehow ran into him, and happened to carry with him an ICT plan for Rwanda? Lol!! https://twitter.com/YolandeMakolo/status/1001565843560501248 …