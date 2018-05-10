Chamisa denies calling any demonstration, says it’s a hoax to discredit him

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed reports that he has called a demonstration for tomorrow saying this is a hoax meant to discredit him.

His spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said there are flyers with Chamisa’s phone number that are circulating and purporting that there will be a demonstration tomorrow, 11 May.

“For the record, president Chamisa has NOT called for any protest or demonstration this Friday. This is the work of people out to discredit him and to soil his reputation,” Tamborinyoka said in a statement.

“There are many issues that president Adv. Chamisa has publicly promised to mobilize the people of Zimbabwe to protest against, particularly issues to do with the lack of transparency over the printing of the ballot paper to be used in the next election.

“We strongly believe that all stakeholders must agree on the identity of the printer as well as audit the ballot paper and the voters roll in the spirit of openness and accountability and in the furtherance of the agenda to hold truly free, fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe.

“But for now president Adv. Chamisa has NOT called for any such demonstrations and we wish to dissociate him from any flyer falsely purporting there will be nationwide protests on Friday, 11 May 2018.”

