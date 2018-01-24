Britain’s new Africa Minister to come to Zimbabwe, again

Britain’s new Africa Minister Harriett Baldwin could be visiting Zimbabwe soon to cement relations between the two countries because Zimbabwe “is precisely the type of country that has been locked into instability for too long, and yet has immense potential in terms of education and its natural resources, which can be liberated”.

This was said by the Minister of State, Department for International Development, Lord Bates, in the House of Lords yesterday when he was asked whether Britain was active enough in seeking ways to introduce longer-term development for countries like Zimbabwe because its president was looking for friends.

“When the opportunity came, after the former President Mugabe left office, one of the first there was Rory Stewart when he was a joint Foreign Office and DfID Minister,” Lord Bates said.

“I know that the new Africa Minister, Harriett Baldwin, will be looking to make a visit early on. It is precisely the type of country that has been locked into instability for too long, and yet has immense potential in terms of education and its natural resources, which can be liberated.”

Britain seems to be keen to restore relations with Mnangagwa before China takes advantages.

Mnangagwa will be traveling to China in April and is likely to cement multi-billion dollar deals that were signed during the era of Mugabe but were not implemented.

Mnangagwa is currently in Switzerland looking for investors to revive Zimbabwe’s economy.

Q&A

The Earl of Sandwich Crossbench– My Lords, is not Zimbabwe a good example of what the noble Lord, Lord Bruce, was suggesting? The new President of Zimbabwe is looking for friends. Are we active enough in the Foreign Office at the moment in seeking ways of introducing longer-term development to balance humanitarian aid?

