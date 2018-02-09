Brawl at hospital as Tsvangirai’s wife barred from visiting, accused of undue influence in succession

Elizabeth Macheka, wife to former prime minister and opposition MDC-T party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai is reported to have been barred from visiting her husband at the hospital by his family.

Tsvangirai is being treated for colon cancer in Johannesburg, South Africa. Macheka is being accused of trying to use her relationship to influence succession within the opposition party.

The party’s three vice presidents, Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe have all expressed interest in succeeding Tsvangirai. However, Macheka who is reported to have good relations with Chamisa, is said to be to working to guarantee that he takes over as party leader.

Speaking to the Daily News, Macheka said:

I will only talk when all this is over when my husband is out of the hospital…Whatever is happening, I have no comment.

Morgan Tsvangirai’s relative Hebson Makuvise, refused to comment saying

Akakutaurirai mubvunzei kuti why arikurambidzwa (Ask your source why Elizabeth is being barred from seeing Tsvangirai)

In the past, she was accused of having confiscated Tsvangirai’s passport in order to force him to sign papers confirming Chamisa as his successor. Tsvangirai was due to travel to South Africa for treatment.

Trouble seems to be brewing in the opposition MDC-T party over the temporary position of acting president of the party until Morgan Tsvangirai returns. Tsvangirai is in South Africa, where he is receiving treatment for colon cancer.