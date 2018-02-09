Brawl at hospital as Tsvangirai’s wife barred from visiting, accused of undue influence in succession

Elizabeth Macheka, wife to former prime minister and opposition MDC-T party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai is reported to have been barred from visiting her husband at the hospital by his family.
Tsvangirai is being treated for colon cancer in Johannesburg, South Africa. Macheka is being accused of trying to use her relationship to influence succession within the opposition party.
The party’s three vice presidents, Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe have all expressed interest in succeeding Tsvangirai. However, Macheka who is reported to have good relations with Chamisa, is said to be to working to guarantee that he takes over as party leader.
Speaking to the Daily News, Macheka said:
I will only talk when all this is over when my husband is out of the hospital…Whatever is happening, I have no comment.
Morgan Tsvangirai’s relative Hebson Makuvise, refused to comment saying
Akakutaurirai mubvunzei kuti why arikurambidzwa (Ask your source why Elizabeth is being barred from seeing Tsvangirai)
In the past, she was accused of having confiscated Tsvangirai’s passport in order to force him to sign papers confirming Chamisa as his successor. Tsvangirai was due to travel to South Africa for treatment.
On Wednesday, Tsvangirai, through his spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka, appointed one of his deputies Nelson Chamisa as the acting president of the party until he returns.
Chamisa who is also the acting president of the coalition MDC Alliance replaced his co-vice president Elias Mudzuri as acting party president.
However, Thokozani Khupe the other co-vice president cried foul saying that she should be acting president instead as she was the only one out of the three vice presidents who had been elected by the party’s congress.
On Thursday morning,party spokesperson Obert Gutu said that Mudzuri was still the acting president, effectively contradicting the appointment of Chamisa.
Gutu’s claim seems to support an unverified communique purportedly from Tsvangirai which dismissed the appointment of Chamisa and declared it null, void and invalid.
“Acting President Mudzuri, I have been advised of communication being circulated within the party and public generally, regarding changes to MDC-T authority levels.This communication is false as I have made no such changes in the roles and responsibilities of the MDC-T Vice Presidents.This letter serves to confirm that the authority I vested in you to act as the President of the MDC-T party still stands and any other pronunciations are null void and invalid,”reads part of the letter.
This is not the first time that Luke Tamborinyoka and Obert Gutu have issued conflicting statements. With Tsvangirai battling colon cancer and considering retirement, the succession battles may just be starting.
Meanwhile Tamborinyoka has called for a press conference today to clarify the confusion.