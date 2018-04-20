Ailing Chihuri speaks-out but refuses to reveals his whereabouts

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development chairperson Temba Mliswa revealed that former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri is receiving medical treatment outside the country. H

e did not disclose the nature of the sickness or the country Chihuri is in.

Chihuri has failed to appear before the Mliswa led committee a number of times with the police saying they were not aware of his whereabouts.

He also failed to appear for a maintenance case on February 26 this year at the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court forcing his estranged mistress based in Bulawayo to publish a notice in the national media to notify him of the summons.

However, in an interview with The Chronicle, Mliswa said Chihuri had written to the committee saying he is unable to attend the hearings as he is currently receiving medical treatment outside the country. Said Mliswa:

The former Commissioner-General of Police has written to Parliament to say he is not feeling well and that he is out of the country. He expressed his readiness to come, so we will have to determine when he can come.

Source: Pindula