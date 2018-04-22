Zimbabwe polls on the SADC Troika summit in Angola

Luanda, – Angola will host next week a double summit of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) troika to assess the situation in Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), an official source confirmed here.

At the meeting, on Monday and Tuesday in Luanda, the consolidation of democracy in the sub region will also be evaluated, especially in Madagascar, Swaziland, the DRC and Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement.

The summit will be preceded by a ministerial appointment, he added in the text.

Angola, in the figure of President Joao Lourenzo, heads the SADC Political, Defense and Security Cooperation Body.

In Lesotho, the Community has deployed a military contingent since December last year to respond to the crisis that followed the assassination of the army chief General Khoantle Motsomotso in September 2017.

Lourenzo received last month the prime minister of that Mediterranean country, Thomas Thabane, who updated him on the political and social situation.

Similarly, a few days ago the head of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, Army General Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, urged the Angolan soldiers stationed Maseru maintain discipline and observe the code of conduct established to successfully fulfill the mission of returning the peace and harmony to that State.

In the meantime, the analysis of the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will focus on the preparations for the general elections on December 23, postponed in September 2016.