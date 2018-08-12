Zambia says remains hopeful of Zimbabwe new era after decades paralysis

HARARE – Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Emmanuel Chenda says Zambia remains hopeful that Zimbabwe will begin a new era after decades of political and economic paralysis.

Mr. Chenda, says Zambia will always cherish the cordial and long standing relations that the two countries have enjoyed over the years.

The Zambian Envoy was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Harare, Zimbabwe yesterday.

Mr Chenda added that Zambia, like any other country, is anxiously waiting to witness the outcome of the current political situation in that country, and is confident that it will be beneficial to the people of Zimbabwe.

He stressed that it was cardinal for the people of Zimbabwe to agree on a new trajectory of moving forward in unity, in order to create a new Zimbabwe.

This follows the postponement of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration as Zimbabwe’s President, after the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) filed a legal challenge to the results of last month’s election.

The ZANU-PF won the July election, with Mr Mnangagwa receiving 50.8 percent of the votes, while Nelson Chamisa polled 44.3 percent.

Source: Lusaka Times