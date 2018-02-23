It also noted that a number of South African nationals are alleged to have travelled to Syria, Iraq and Libya, and they would pose a security threat on their return.

The government advisory further noted that “South African authorities have successfully disrupted several planned attacks and made a number of arrests related to terrorism offences, including alleged plots to attack Jewish targets and western diplomatic missions. South African authorities have also been effective against right-wing extremists.”

It urged vigilance from those visiting South Africa.

eNCA