Oh no he didn’t: Rwanda’s Kagame slams Chamisa’s claims

A Zimbabwean politician has been publicly outed for his name-dropping claims.

Campaigning has resulted in many audacious statements by politicians as Zimbabweans prepare to vote in parliamentary and presidential elections, which were on Wednesday gazetted for July 30. But none have led to the virtual whipping meted out to Nelson Chamisa, from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), who is challenging incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa said at an MDC rally in Beitbridge on Saturday that he influenced Rwanda’s telecommunications policy to the point that the East African country has “never been the same”.

Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame – who is active on social media and has clout with 1.8-million followers on Twitter – was unimpressed.

Chamisa, 40, served as Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT) during Zimbabwe’s inclusive government between 2009-2013.