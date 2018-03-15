Video: Mugabe Says Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere Cried Out “Please Save Us Mama” To Grace, Claims He Does Not Know Their Whereabouts

Former president Robert Mugabe gave an interview today to mainly foreign media houses which include SABC News, in which he claimed that former cabinet ministers and alleged G40 faction kingpins Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere were saved by his wife former first lady Grace Mugabe when soldiers from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces attacked their homes.

According to Mugabe the two former ministers reached out to Grace and cried out “Please save us mama.” Grace responded by sending members of her personal security to save the pair under the instruction to do everything in their power, including dying to save the two men. Mugabe claims that Grace told her security that they could also die in the process.

Grace’s security managed to rescue the two-man together with their families and took them to the safe refuge of the Blue Roof mansion. Mugabe says that when all this happened he was away. However, when he returned he helped the two men to leave the country saying that he could take care of their families although the men needed to make their way to safety outside the country. He says that he does not know where the two former ministers are at present.



This account is to some extent verified by Sunday Mail columnist Bishop Lazarus who some claim, although it is yet to be verified to be presidential spokesperson George Charamba. Defending President Emmerson Mnangagwa from accusations of ambulance chasing for free publicity, Bishop Lazarus used his column to mock Jonathan Moyo asking him what kind of African father would abandon his family, especially a challenged child in the care of a 94-year-old man. Wrote Bishop Lazarus,

Professor kwanai mhani. Akukwane wena mdala Jontso! Prof Moyo is not qualified to preach to us about being “unAfrican”. There is no African man who abandons his wife and kids when in trouble. African men stand for and with their wives and kids in times of trouble. But what did the professor do during Operation Restore Legacy? He dumped his wife, a foreigner for that matter, and his kids at former President Mugabe’s house. Leaving even a mentally challenged son in the care of a 93-year-old man? Hakuna baba vakadaro muAfrica.

However, Mugabe later appeared to contradict himself saying that no one was allowed to move freely during the military intervention, which he called a coup. This is despite the fact that he claims to have helped Moyo and Kasukuwere to flee the country.

Source: Pindula