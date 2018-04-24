Mnangagwa pledges commitment to regional integration

HARARE,– President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday said that Zimbabwe remained committed to regional integration and urged participants at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to tap into the business opportunities available in the country.

In a welcome message to the participants, Mnangagwa said ZITF remained an important platform for the country to promote trade and investment.

“Zimbabwe remains committed to regional integration under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the Southern African Development Community and the African Union, among other bilateral and regional trading arrangements,” he said.

He urged industry and commerce to remain resolute and expand operations while exploring export opportunities in the region and beyond.

The trade fair, which began Tuesday and ends Saturday, is running under the theme “Sustainable Industrial Development: Inclusive-Competitive-Collaborative”.

Chinese companies, together with others from Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Brazil, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey and Zambia, are exhibiting at the fair.

“Attracting both domestic and foreign investments, mobilizing funding for industrial development, supporting the agriculture and mining sectors, and infrastructure development, are key priority areas of focus expected to help attain sustained economic growth and development,” Mnangagwa said.

ZITF remains one of the biggest trade fairs in Africa south of the Sahara.