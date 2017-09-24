Merkel bids for fourth term as Germans head to the polls

Berlin — Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls — and this election is also likely to see the farthest right-wing party in 60 years, the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, win seats in parliament.

Merkel has campaigned on her record as chancellor for 12 years, emphasizing the country’s record-low unemployment, strong economic growth, balanced budget and growing international importance.

That’s helped keep her conservative bloc well atop the polls ahead of Sunday’s election over the center-left Social Democrats of challenger Martin Schulz.

The latest polls have Merkel’s bloc at 34 to 37% support, the Social Democrats with 21 to 22% and the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, with 10 to 13% support.

AP