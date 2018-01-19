Lungu holds talks with Mnangagwa at State House

LUSAKA – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met President Edgar Lungu at State House in Lusaka to discuss bilateral issues that concern the two neighboring countries.

President Mnangagwa who is visiting Zambia for the first time since ascending to the presidency in November last year held closed door official talks with President Lungu at State House which lasted for about an hour.

During the talks President Mnangagwa reassured Zambia of the existing bilateral relations between the two nations with the commitment to strengthen the ties.

The visiting head of state assured President Lungu of Zimbabwe’s support to Zambia as it assumes the chairmanship of the organ on defence and politics under SADC.

President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda told journalists at State House that Mr. Mnangagwa also briefed President Edgar Lungu of the transition process and the preparations being done ahead of the elections slated for this year.

“He briefed his Excellency that key pillars of economic cooperation between Zambia and Zimbabwe which include open borders such as the one stop border at Chirundu and that the promotion of linkages in terms of rail and road connections between Zambia and Zimbabwe were of paramount importance,” Mr. Chanda explained.

He said the visiting President also took time to brief President Lungu of the countries he has visited and reinstated that Zimbabwe is a firm believer of the principles of SADC.

Mr. Chanda stated that in response, the Zambian head of state reassured his counterpart of Zambia’s support to the transition process taking place in that country.

He said President Lungu is committed to supporting Zimbabwe to ensure that that country holds a free and fair election and congratulated Mr. Mnangagwa for holding the country together in peace.

Mr. Chanda said the President encouraged Mr. Mnangagwa to continue upholding peace and unity in that country saying peace and unity are paramount to the region.

The Zimbabwean President also took time to meet his former classmates whom he graduated with from the University of Zambia and other Zambians he became friends with while leaving in Zambia.

Senior Chief Shakumbila, in whose chiefdom President Mnangagwa and his family lived was also part of the Zambians at State House who came to meet the Zimbabwean leader.

Chief Shakumbila said Mr. Mnangagwa and his family who still live in his chiefdom are good people and wished the Zimbabwean President good luck in his endeavors in the highest office in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa is in Zambia for a one day working visit and is expected to leave for Zimbabwe this afternoon. – Lusaka Times