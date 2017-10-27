Kenya president ahead with 96 pct support – partial tally

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has won over 96 percent of the votes counted so far from Thursday’s re-run election, according to a local media tally of numbers released at the constituency level by the election commission.

The tally, compiled by the Daily Nation media group with 200 of 292 constituencies having reported, showed Kenyatta had won 5.58 million votes, well ahead of rival Raila Odinga, who has boycotted the process.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s main opposition party warned the election commission against reorganising voting in four western counties where polls did not open on Thursday due to violence and said supporters should boycott any process that goes ahead.

“We advise the people not to walk into this trap of death. We call on the residents of these counties to stay away from these planned polls,” Musalia Mudavadi, a senior member of the NASA coalition, told reporters.