Five including two Zimbabweans die in head-on collision in SA

LEPHALALE – Five people — three Botswana nationals and two Zimbabweans — were killed in a collision between two vehicles in Lephalale on Sunday afternoon, Limpopo police said.

“It is alleged that a Toyota Pajero was travelling with five occupants who are all Botswana nationals when it got a tyre burst, lost control and overturned several times until it collided with another car with two occupants, who are both Zimbabwean nationals,” a police statement said.

“Three passengers from the Toyota Pajero died instantly, two were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Both occupants of the other car died instantly.”

Police are still trying to identify the deceased. A case of culpable homicide has been opened. – ENCA